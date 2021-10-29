Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.080 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.05-1.08 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 663,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

