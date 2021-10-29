Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $107.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $100.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.99 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,129.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,522.24 and a 12 month high of $2,982.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.