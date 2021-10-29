Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

