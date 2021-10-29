Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $135.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

COR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

COR stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $747,121. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

