Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. 52,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,256. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Werner Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Werner Enterprises worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

