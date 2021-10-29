West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. West Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Bancorporation to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

WTBA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 12,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in West Bancorporation stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of West Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

