West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of WTBA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $518.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Bancorporation stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of West Bancorporation at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.