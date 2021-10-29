West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
Shares of NYSE WST traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.88. The company had a trading volume of 554,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.19. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.
In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.