West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.88. The company had a trading volume of 554,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,597. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.19. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $253.85 and a 1-year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

