West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Shares Down 2.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH)’s stock price dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

About West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

