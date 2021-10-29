Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBND) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65. Approximately 4,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 23,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

