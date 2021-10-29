Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.