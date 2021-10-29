Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.
WDC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.
In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
