Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

WDC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

