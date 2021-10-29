Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.
Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.