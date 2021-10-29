Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

