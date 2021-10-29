Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the September 30th total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.66. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 2,114.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

