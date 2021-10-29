Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading Down 0.7%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and last traded at GBX 3,030 ($39.59). 6,189 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 4,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($39.85).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,057.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.