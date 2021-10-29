Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 305.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $11,420,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $8,098,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,393,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

