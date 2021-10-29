WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Saturday, November 6th

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $5.11 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $46.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.