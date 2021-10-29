William Blair Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $108.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $98.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $130.02 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,129.77.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,522.24 and a one year high of $2,982.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.