William Blair Weighs in on uniQure’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $6.49 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.27.

QURE opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $173,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,157.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.