WiMi Hologram Cloud Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 36,585 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,302% compared to the average daily volume of 1,523 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 2,042,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,813. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 386,683 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

