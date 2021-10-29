WINk (WIN) Trading Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.66 or 0.00581394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

