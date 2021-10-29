WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 10,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

