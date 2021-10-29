WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) shares rose 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94. Approximately 2,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 17,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40.

