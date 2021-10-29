Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.68

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.68 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 249 ($3.25). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.25), with a volume of 653,977 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

