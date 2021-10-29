WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $26.70 million and $7.59 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

