Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WRDLY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Worldline alerts:

Shares of WRDLY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 50,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,574. Worldline has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.