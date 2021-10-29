Wownero Market Capitalization Reaches $16.36 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $28,726.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

