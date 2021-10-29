WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,190 Price Target at UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of WPP to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

WPP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,050 ($13.72). 1,315,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 984.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 975.93. The firm has a market cap of £12.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

