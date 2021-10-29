WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,225 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

WPP (LON:WPP) has been given a GBX 1,225 ($16.00) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price objective on WPP in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on WPP in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,050 ($13.72). 1,315,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 984.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 975.93. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.