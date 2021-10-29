WPP (LON:WPP) PT Set at GBX 1,155 by Credit Suisse Group

WPP (LON:WPP) has been assigned a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPP. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price objective on WPP in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital raised WPP to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on WPP in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Shares of LON WPP traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,050 ($13.72). 1,315,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,319. The firm has a market cap of £12.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 984.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 975.93. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

