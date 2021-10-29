WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

