WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.36. 2,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,835. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
