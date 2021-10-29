Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Earnings Results

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Shares of WRAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.60. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

In other Wrap Technologies news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,951 shares of company stock valued at $267,141. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.40 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

