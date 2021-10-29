Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $3.17 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $1.43 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $528.71 or 0.00855075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,003,921 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.