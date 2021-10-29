Wrapped NXM Price Tops $51.79 on Top Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $51.79 or 0.00083193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $86.85 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00240377 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

