Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.46. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,897. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,485.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 712,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 667,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

