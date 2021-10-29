X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.59. 214,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 517,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.