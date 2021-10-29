Xend Finance (XEND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $5.57 million and $1.25 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

