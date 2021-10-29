XMax (XMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465,068.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One XMax coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $465,068.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMax has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XMax Profile

XMax is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,351,185,294 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

