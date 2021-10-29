Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.33

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and traded as high as $38.94. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 386,857 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 82,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter.

