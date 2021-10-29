Xuez Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,425.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Xuez has a market cap of $183,229.29 and $79,425.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 45.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xuez Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,161,753 coins and its circulating supply is 4,195,319 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

