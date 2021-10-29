XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $370.75 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $370.75 million and $28.23 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

