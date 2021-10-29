Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08). Approximately 666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 287.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

About Yamana Gold (LON:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

