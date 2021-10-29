YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.85

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.85 and traded as low as $86.22. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 7,325 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.