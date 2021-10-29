Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Up 119.6% in October

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,750,000 shares, an increase of 119.6% from the September 30th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:YSG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,152. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98. Yatsen has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yatsen by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 211.3% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,134,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,855 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

