Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in October

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 723.2 days.

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $3.45 on Friday. Yeahka has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Get Yeahka alerts:

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services comprising mobile payment and bank card acquiring products, as well as an intelligent risk control platform for controlling and managing mobile payments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.