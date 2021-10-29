yearn.finance II (YFII) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for about $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00049588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00229278 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

yearn.finance II Coin Profile

yearn.finance II (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.