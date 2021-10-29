Yellow Road Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $203,945.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $203,945.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,717,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,669 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

