YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,226. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $95.15 on Friday. YETI has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

