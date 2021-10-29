YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $63,948.94

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $63,948.94 and approximately $116,702.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.83 or 0.00004535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YFIVE FINANCE alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00049878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00230674 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00098570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YFIVE FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIVE FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.