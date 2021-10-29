yieldfarming.insure Market Capitalization Achieves $18.31 Million (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. yieldfarming.insure has a market capitalization of $18.31 million and $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About yieldfarming.insure

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

